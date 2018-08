Lincoln, Neb. — Officials say a $2.2 million federal grant will help bolster the ranks for Lincoln’s firefighters.

Mayor Chris Beutler said Thursday that the three-year grant requires local matching funds. The grant covers 75 percent of the salaries and benefits for the first two years and 35 percent in the final year. The city pays the rest.

Fire officials say the grant will help reduce overtime costs and firefighter burnout as rescue calls rise with the city’s growth.