$2.5 Million Will Go to Broken Bow Airport for Runway

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, says she’s learned Broken Bow Municipal Airport/Keith Glaze Field will receive more than $2.5 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway rehabilitation.

Fischer offered a statement following the announcement:

“Our small airports keep rural Nebraskans connected. Broken Bow receiving this competitive investment is great news for Custer County. A new runway will improve commerce and help ensure local residents can fly safely.”

