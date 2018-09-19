class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336108 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
$2.5 Million Will Go to Broken Bow Airport for Runway | KRVN Radio

$2.5 Million Will Go to Broken Bow Airport for Runway

BY Associated Press | September 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
$2.5 Million Will Go to Broken Bow Airport for Runway
Courtesy/Aerial photo of the Broken Bow Airport.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, says she’s learned Broken Bow Municipal Airport/Keith Glaze Field will receive more than $2.5 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway rehabilitation.

Fischer offered a  statement following the announcement:

“Our small airports keep rural Nebraskans  connected. Broken Bow receiving this competitive investment is great news for Custer County. A new runway will improve commerce and help ensure local residents can fly safely.”

 

 

###

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments