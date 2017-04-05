class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226896 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
2.8 earthquake near Mankato

BY United States Geological Survey | April 5, 2017
Another earthquake hit north central Kansas on Wednesday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a quake measuring 2.8  was centered about 9 miles northeast of Mankato in Jewell County. The U.S.G.S. reports a quake that measured 3.4 was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato. On Sunday, the U.S.G.S. reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake centered about 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15 p.m.  There have been no reports of damage or injuries from  Wednesday’s quake.

 

 

