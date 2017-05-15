2.8 Pounds of Cocaine and Nearly $100,000 Seized on I-80

SEWARD, Neb. – Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop May 13, 2017 on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with eight cars on it. During the traffic stop, deputies developed suspicion that the driver was transporting a vehicle which possibly contained illegal contraband. A Seward County K-9 indicated on a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered 2.8 pounds of cocaine and approximately $100,000 in U.S. currency. The cocaine and currency were stored in an aftermarket compartment in the firewall of the 2007 Mercury. It was determined that the truck driver had no knowledge of the drugs or currency. No arrests have been made at this time.