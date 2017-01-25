2 accused of killing and dismembering man plead not guilty

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Both men charged with killing and dismembering another Nebraska man have pleaded not guilty to murder and related crimes.

Eighteen-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez made his pleas Tuesday in Dakota County District Court in Dakota City. His trial is set to begin May 9. Online court records say 26-year-old Andres Surber entered his pleas Dec. 29, but the records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.

The two are accused of shooting to death 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. Parts of his body were found in a car and in a creek about 4 miles away. Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s trailer home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.