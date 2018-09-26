2 arrested after pot found following I-80 traffic stop

Bradshaw, Neb. — Authorities arrested two people after nearly 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of marijuana was found in their vehicle after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The York County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy stopped the vehicle late Monday night for a traffic violation about a mile west of the Bradshaw exit.

The deputy reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming the vehicle. Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Vrbka says the deputy got consent to search the vehicle, and the marijuana was found in duffel bags inside the trunk.

Online court records don’t show the two California residents have been formally charged.