2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison | KRVN Radio

2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison

BY Associated Press | November 28, 2017
Courtesy/AP. FILE- In this May 19, 2015, file photo, flags fly by the entrance to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb. Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes unveiled four initiatives Tuesday, July 19, 2016, including a pilot program that will give Tecumseh State Correctional Institution employees more flexibility by allowing them to work 12-hour shifts, as some have requested. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TECUMSEH, Neb. – Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.

Court records say 53-year-old Richard Fries and 32-year-old Ryan Tokar are charged with felony counts related to the drugs, and Fries also is charged with unlawful acts by a corrections employee. Both men live in Lincoln and have resigned their positions. Court records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for them.

Prosecutors say Tokar took the K2 into the Tecumseh prison but couldn’t deliver because he no longer had access to the inmate customer’s housing unit. A court document says Fries and Tokar discussed the situation and later Fries, who had the necessary access, took the K2 and left it for the inmate in a trash can in the inmate’s unit.

