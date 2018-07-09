2 kayakers rescued from fast river water in eastern Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322176 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 9, 2018
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two kayakers were rescued from the high, fast water of the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska.

Personnel from the Battle Creek and Norfolk fire departments responded to a 911 call from one of the kayakers Sunday afternoon. Her companion had already tipped over and was hanging onto tree debris, and the caller couldn’t get her kayak away from the debris either.

The rescuers pulled the women to safety ashore before a rescue boat could be employed.

Their names haven’t been released.

