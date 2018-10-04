2 kids hurt when bounce pillow takes flight at pumpkin patch

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two young children are recovering from injuries they sustained when a bounce pillow took flight at a pumpkin patch near Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a 2-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister were on the jumping pillow around 6 p.m. Wednesday at JK’s Pumpkin Patch when strong winds tore it from its anchors.

Raymond Fire Safety Officer Nick Monnier says the bounce pillow was lifted more than 30 feet in the air by wind gusts. The girl was thrown about 30 feet, but the boy was wrapped up inside the pillow and carried more than 100 feet.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy Scott Gaston says the boy’s injuries were more serious than the girl’s. She suffered a broken arm.