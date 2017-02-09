2 Lincoln men suspected of arson in Saline County

WILBER, Neb. – Authorities have arrested two Lincoln men suspected of setting fire to a trailer in Saline County.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 22-year-old Dennis Tomka and 19-year-old Cody Cushman were picked up Tuesday on arrest warrants alleging felony arson. Online jail records say both remained in custody Thursday. Court records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for them.

Authorities say the fire was set Friday. It’s unclear how much damage was caused. No injuries have been reported.