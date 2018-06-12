class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316875 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
2 longtime suspects charged in death of Nebraska woman | KRVN Radio

2 longtime suspects charged in death of Nebraska woman

BY Associated Press | June 12, 2018
Home News Regional News
2 longtime suspects charged in death of Nebraska woman
Courtesy/ Taney County Jail. Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Two longtime suspects in the killing of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman have been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities announced the charges Monday against 51-year-old Aubrey Trial and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, both of Wilber.

Trail has publicly acknowledged that he’s responsible for the death of Sydney Loofe, who went missing in November. Loofe’s body was found in a rural Clay County field in December.

Trail and Boswell have been in the Saline County jail on unrelated charges since late November and have long been considered suspects. They also were charged Monday with improper disposal of human skeletal remains, a felony.

Boswell and Trail will appear in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments