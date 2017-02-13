2 may join Nebraska death row but will executions resume?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – After briefly repealing its death penalty only to have it reinstated by voters, Nebraska has resumed an effort to acquire drugs needed to carry out executions for the first time in 20 years. That comes just as judges consider whether to increase death row by two men – Nikko Jenkins and Anthony Garica – who between them killed eight people in Omaha.

Nebraska is among the few states where those facing capital punishment have a remarkably good shot at dying of natural causes. Since 2001, four death row inmates have died of natural causes while awaiting execution.

Of the 10 people currently on Nebraska’s death row, Carey Dean Moore has waited 37 years for his murder convictions in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers.