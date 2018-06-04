class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315190 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
2 men, 145 pounds of pot seized after Lincoln traffic stop

BY Associated Press | June 4, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say 145 pounds (66 kilograms) of marijuana and two men were seized after a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a sport utility vehicle was pulled over Friday near the U.S. Highway 77 exit for following too closely. A Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy says he developed a suspicion about the driver and his passenger and asked to search the SUV. The deputy reported finding the pot inside four suitcases and a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV.

The two were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale. Court records don’t show the two have been formally charged yet.

