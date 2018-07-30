2 men injured when gas vapor explodes outside school

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326180 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 30, 2018
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two men were badly burned by a fireball that erupted when gasoline vapor ignited in a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.

The two were working with a generator in the semitrailer Monday morning outside Westfall Elementary School in Malcolm when the explosion occurred. Malcolm Fire Chief Jim Densberger says both the men were taken to a Lincoln hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Authorities say the two are subcontractors working on a school expansion project. The school was not damaged.

No other injuries were reported. School is not in session.

