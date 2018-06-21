2 men suspected of using stolen credit card information

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 21, 2018
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Grand Island police say officers have arrested two men suspected of using or possessing dozens of credit or debit cards encoded with stolen card information.

Police said Thursday that Rafael Figueredo Hildalgo faces 119 counts of felony forgery and 22 counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Andres Aguila Carrasco faces 84 counts of felony forgery and 20 counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal possession of a financial transaction device

Hall County Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Carrasco. Hidalgo’s attorney in a separate case, Andrew Hanquist, said Thursday that it wasn’t clear whether he was going to represent Hidalgo in the new case and declined to comment.

