2 Nebraska brothers charged after fight at Tecumseh home | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | May 28, 2019
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ Two Nebraska brothers shot earlier this month face felony charges for breaking into a man’s Tecumseh home to beat him up.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 26-year-old Kolton Bridgewater and 20-year-old Levi Bridgewater face charges including burglary and attempted second-degree assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol has said the brothers and their father showed up at Raymond Brown’s home May 10. The brothers forced their way inside and began fighting with Raymond Brown. Investigators say Brown then shot the brothers.

Colton and Levi Bridgewater were flown to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries. Their father has not been charged.

An Associated Press request for comment to Kolton Bridgewater’s attorney was not immediately returned Monday. Online court records did not show an attorney for Levi Bridgewater on Monday.

 

 

 

