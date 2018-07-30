2 new police dogs join Nebraska State Patrol K9 unit

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol has announced the addition of two K9s to the agency following months of training for the dogs. And one has already helped track down a large haul of illegal drugs.

Koda, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, is stationed in Norfolk. Earlier in July, Koda helped find 141 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

Amos, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd, is stationed in Sidney.

Both Amos and Koda are dual purpose K9s, meaning they’re trained for patrol and detecting controlled substances.

The new additions bring the patrol’s Police Service Dogs unit to nine dogs spread across the state, with another expected to join the team in the coming months.

The dogs live and work with their trooper handlers.