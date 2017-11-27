class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274395 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
2 pedestrians dead after being struck in Norfolk | KRVN Radio

2 pedestrians dead after being struck in Norfolk

BY Associated Press | November 27, 2017
Home News Regional News
2 pedestrians dead after being struck in Norfolk
Courtesy/MGN Online

Norfolk, Neb.  — Authorities say a married couple were fatally injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in Norfolk. A Norfolk police news release said 65-year-old Leslie Hoffart and 67-year-old Galen Hoffart were hit after they stepped into a roadway. The vehicle driver was identified as 29-year-old Chelsey Foulk, of Norfolk.

Two doctors and a nurse who were at nearby business aided the Hoffarts until paramedics arrived. Police say both Hoffarts died later at a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. They lived in Coleridge.
The accident is being investigated.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments