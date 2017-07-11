class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246986 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
2 plead not guilty in northeast Nebraska bank robbery case | KRVN Radio

2 plead not guilty in northeast Nebraska bank robbery case

BY Associated Press | July 11, 2017
2 plead not guilty in northeast Nebraska bank robbery case
BANCROFT, Neb. (AP) _ Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a northeast Nebraska bank robbery.

Court records say Jeffrey Bonneau and Lenn Zuhlke entered the pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Both are charged with bank robbery. Bonneau also is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Both men live in Bancroft.

Authorities say Bonneau robbed the First Bank of Bancroft in Bancroft of more than $6,700 on April 20 and later crashed on an all-terrain vehicle as he tried to flee the area. Court documents don’t say what Zuhlke did to merit the charge.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
