2 questioned in Sydney Loofe’s death face fraud charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A couple considered persons of interest in the death of a Nebraska woman now face a series of charges in an unrelated case.

A grand jury has leveled 14 counts against 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell for allegedly defrauding two people of more than $400,000 in a gold coin scheme.

Trail’s lawyer says he’ll likely plead not guilty next week.

The pair met in Missouri in 2016 and traveled to antique shows and shops around the U.S. Federal prosecutors charged them last year with transporting stolen goods across state lines from Kansas to Nebraska.

Trail and Boswell are also persons of interest in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, who disappeared in November after going on a date with Boswell. Loofe’s body was found in December in rural Clay County.