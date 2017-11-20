class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273248 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
2 staffers injured in separate Tecumseh prison incidents | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | November 20, 2017
TECUMSEH, Neb.  —  Authorities say two staffers have been injured in separate incidents involving inmates at the state prison in the southeast Nebraska city of Tecumseh.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department news release said Monday that one staffer was removing an item from a port in a cell door when an inmate used a homemade weapon to cut one of the staffer’s hands. The wound required stitches.

The department says another staffer received a minor nose cut when responding to an incident Friday in which five inmates started small fires in their cells.

The names of the staffers and prisoners have not been released.

