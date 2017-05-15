2 University of Nebraska campuses to potentially merge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker has proposed a study looking at the possible merger of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Sen. Merv Riepe says the proposal had been prompted by University of Nebraska System President Hank Bounds’ decision last month to put Jeff Gold in charge of both Omaha campuses. Gold has been UNMC’s chancellor since 2014 and is expected to be UNO’s interim chancellor for the next two years.

Riepe had proposed the study last week without notifying Bounds or the NU Board of Regents. In response, Bounds emailed faculty, staff and students on the two campuses Thursday saying the study wasn’t brought at the university’s request.

Riepe says any merger decision should ultimately be made by the Board of Regents.