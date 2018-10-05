2-year-old dies after bounce pillow took flight at pumpkin patch

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339271 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 5, 2018
Courtesy/JK's Pumpkin Patch Facebook Page

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained while playing on a bounce pillow near Lincoln that was lifted into the air by wind gusts.

The Lancaster County sheriff’s office says Caleb Acuna was taken off life support Thursday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital after suffering severe head trauma. The boy’s sister, 5-year-old Arra Acuna, was injured less severely.

Authorities say the siblings were on the jumping pillow around 6 p.m. Wednesday at JK’s Pumpkin Patch when strong winds tore it from its anchors.

Raymond Fire Safety Officer Nick Monnier says the bounce pillow was lifted more than 30 feet in the air. Arra Acuna was thrown about 30 feet, but Caleb was wrapped up inside the pillow and carried more than 100 feet.

