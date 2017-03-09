$20,000 to be Granted in NEST College Savings Big Dreams Giveaway

Lincoln, Neb. (March 9, 2017) – First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg have launched the “Big Dreams $20K Giveaway,” a scholarship program open to families across the country to save for future higher education dreams in NEST College Savings accounts.

Four winners will be drawn from those who enter the Big Dreams Giveaway. Each will receive a $5,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account for the benefit of a child, designated by the winner, who is 10 years old or younger as of the date of the drawing.

Entering is easy. An individual can fill out the entry form at NEST529.com/BigDreamsGiveaway or mail a postcard to First National Bank of Omaha, Attn: “Big Dreams Giveaway,” 1620 Dodge St., Stop 1105, Omaha, NE 68197-1105.

“Big dreams can be expensive, particularly when it comes to college and continually rising tuition costs,” said State Treasurer Stenberg. “This scholarship teaches children that saving now can have a big impact later. I’m pleased to offer NEST College Savings contributions of $5,000 each to four children and to provide each of them with a strong financial boost for college.”

“This year’s Big Dreams $20K Giveaway culminates on May 29, which is National 529 Day, a day to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college, specifically with 529 college savings plans,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than awarding four deserving children with college savings contributions.”

The giveaway is open through May 29, 2017, National 529 College Savings Day. Winners will be selected on or about June 9, 2017.

Official rules are available at NEST529.com/scholarships and at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships.