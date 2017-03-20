2017 Career/College Exploration Day benefits from dozens of volunteers

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223037 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | March 20, 2017
(L-R) Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Timaree Buell, Tiffany Murphy, Natalie Rickel, Jennifer Shubert and Ann Johnson & Kelsey Miller Regional Manager with the Nebraska Department of Labor, Josh Hanson Disabled Veterans Outreach Program with the Nebraska Department of Labor. Several of the many who made the 2017 Dawson County Career/College Exploration Day a success.

Scores of volunteers were evident at  the  2017 Career/College Exploration Day held Wednesday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington.  They answered questions, provided friendly smiles and served food to over 400 hungry high school juniors in attendance at the event.

RRN/Amy Marshall represents the Emergency Medical Services Training that’s available at Central Community College in Grand Island.

‎Amy Marshall is Paramedicine Academic Coordinator at Central Community College in Grand Island.   Marshall says Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’S) are needed all over the state and it’s a great career field for a young person to consider, because many EMT’s are retiring from the field. Career/College Exploration Day was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Dawson Area Development and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

