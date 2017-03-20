2017 Career/College Exploration Day benefits from dozens of volunteers

Scores of volunteers were evident at the 2017 Career/College Exploration Day held Wednesday at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. They answered questions, provided friendly smiles and served food to over 400 hungry high school juniors in attendance at the event.

‎Amy Marshall is Paramedicine Academic Coordinator at Central Community College in Grand Island. Marshall says Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’S) are needed all over the state and it’s a great career field for a young person to consider, because many EMT’s are retiring from the field. Career/College Exploration Day was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Dawson Area Development and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.