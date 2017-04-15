class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228497 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
2017 Neb. AG’s Youth Conference

BY Nebraska Attorney General | April 15, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska Attorney General's 2017 Youth Conference attendees

Lincoln – The 2017 Attorney General’s Youth Conference was held at the Nebraska State Capitol today and attended by 54 high school juniors from 36 Nebraska communities. The Attorney General’s Youth Conference endeavors to cultivate future leaders in Nebraska by engaging and educating youth. Applicants submit a short resume of activities, their favorite Constitutional Amendment, and short essay along with letters of recommendation. Students were selected from across the state representing 47 high schools.

The year’s conference examined all three branches of government with representatives providing their unique perspective and overview. The day included opening remarks from Attorney General Peterson and lunch at the Governor’s Residence with luncheon speaker Lt. Governor Foley. In addition, participants heard inspiring messages from Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy and Senator Suzanne Geist, representative of District 25 in Lincoln.

An overview of the Attorney General’s Office included: a panel discussion by the Bureau Chiefs for the Attorney General’s office, words of wisdom and warning from the Attorney General’s Outreach Coordinator, Ryan Sothan, on issues of consumer protection and internet safety, and a quick outline of the AGO Mediation Center.

The Attorney General’s office wishes to thank students for their participation in today’s conference. “One of my greatest privileges in serving Nebraskans is spending time with youth and engaging them in their understanding of government and advocating their consideration of future public service. I am hopeful for our future if today’s students become our future leaders.” stated AG Peterson.

City High School Student Name
Albion Spalding Academy Kaitlyn Dozler
Aurora Aurora High School Nathan Muilenburg
Alice McDonald
Bloomfield Bloomfield High School Reece McFarland
Blue Hill

 

 Blue Hill High School Taylor Bonifas
Blue Hill High School Trenton Karr
Brainard Aquinas Catholic David City Isaac Archuleta
Callaway Broken Bow High School Isaac Dodge
Campbell Silver Lake High School Mark Thurston
Cedar Creek Louisville High School Joey Gruber
Central City Central City High School Emiline McGinnis
Columbus Columbus Scotus Central Catholic Faith Przymus
Dawson

 

 Falls City High School Zachary Petry
Humbold + Table Rock Steinauer High School Alexander Fairchild-Flynn
Eustis Eustis-Farnam PS Colton Thompson
Falls City Falls City Sacred Heart Madison Huppert
Fremont

 

 Archbishop Bergan Catholic Cade Walker
Home School Gabrielle McClellan
Grand Island Northwest High School – Grand Island, NE Wyatt Stueven
Hastings Adams Central Jaden McNeil
Hayes Center Maywood High School Rebel Sjeklocha
Humboldt Falls City High School Tavia Bruxellas
Lexington Lexington High School Camille Anderson
Lincoln

 

 Parkview Christian School Tucker Pinyan
Pius X High School Noelle Korta
Pius X High School Philip Turner
Lyons West Point Beemer High School Bryce Ulrich
Marquette Central City High School Noa Snyder
Merna Anselmo-Merna Cameron Downey
Minden Minden High School Jianna Sorensen
Nebraska City

 

 Lourdes Central Catholic John Funke
Nebraska City High School Chloe Higgins
Nebraska City High School Tyler Lechner
North Platte North Platte St. Patrick Jr-Sr High School Elizabeth Calhoun
Omaha

 

 Brownell – Talbot Jenna Mu
Elkhorn High School Zachary Cheek
Millard West High School Ashley Glantz
Millard West High School Amara Rodis
Skutt Catholic High School Hope Stratman
Takeda Homeschool Greer Behnke
VJ + Angela Skutt Catholic HS Thomas Hemanek
O’Neill O’Neill Public High School Nathaniel Jennings
Papillion

 

 Papillion – La Vista High School Madeline Wilson
Papillion – La Vista South Nicholas Svoboda
Paxton Paxton High School Taylor Mullen-Beck
Seward

 

 Aquinas Catholic David City Ryan Nemec
Seward High School Jack Russell
Sidney Sidney High School Christina Gay
St. Paul St. Paul Public Schools Hunter Kocian
Sutherland

 

 Sutherland High School Kenessa Copeland
Sutherland High School Dominic Naughtin
Valentine Valentine High School Marisa Hutchinson
Wood River

 

 Wood River High School Allison Moss
Wood River High School Samantha Moss

 

 

