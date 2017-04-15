2017 Neb. AG’s Youth Conference

Lincoln – The 2017 Attorney General’s Youth Conference was held at the Nebraska State Capitol today and attended by 54 high school juniors from 36 Nebraska communities. The Attorney General’s Youth Conference endeavors to cultivate future leaders in Nebraska by engaging and educating youth. Applicants submit a short resume of activities, their favorite Constitutional Amendment, and short essay along with letters of recommendation. Students were selected from across the state representing 47 high schools.
The year’s conference examined all three branches of government with representatives providing their unique perspective and overview. The day included opening remarks from Attorney General Peterson and lunch at the Governor’s Residence with luncheon speaker Lt. Governor Foley. In addition, participants heard inspiring messages from Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy and Senator Suzanne Geist, representative of District 25 in Lincoln.
An overview of the Attorney General’s Office included: a panel discussion by the Bureau Chiefs for the Attorney General’s office, words of wisdom and warning from the Attorney General’s Outreach Coordinator, Ryan Sothan, on issues of consumer protection and internet safety, and a quick outline of the AGO Mediation Center.
The Attorney General’s office wishes to thank students for their participation in today’s conference. “One of my greatest privileges in serving Nebraskans is spending time with youth and engaging them in their understanding of government and advocating their consideration of future public service. I am hopeful for our future if today’s students become our future leaders.” stated AG Peterson.
|City
|High School
|Student Name
|Albion
|Spalding Academy
|Kaitlyn Dozler
|Aurora
|Aurora High School
|Nathan Muilenburg
|Alice McDonald
|Bloomfield
|Bloomfield High School
|Reece McFarland
|Blue Hill
|Blue Hill High School
|Taylor Bonifas
|Blue Hill High School
|Trenton Karr
|Brainard
|Aquinas Catholic David City
|Isaac Archuleta
|Callaway
|Broken Bow High School
|Isaac Dodge
|Campbell
|Silver Lake High School
|Mark Thurston
|Cedar Creek
|Louisville High School
|Joey Gruber
|Central City
|Central City High School
|Emiline McGinnis
|Columbus
|Columbus Scotus Central Catholic
|Faith Przymus
|Dawson
|Falls City High School
|Zachary Petry
|Humbold + Table Rock Steinauer High School
|Alexander Fairchild-Flynn
|Eustis
|Eustis-Farnam PS
|Colton Thompson
|Falls City
|Falls City Sacred Heart
|Madison Huppert
|Fremont
|Archbishop Bergan Catholic
|Cade Walker
|Home School
|Gabrielle McClellan
|Grand Island
|Northwest High School – Grand Island, NE
|Wyatt Stueven
|Hastings
|Adams Central
|Jaden McNeil
|Hayes Center
|Maywood High School
|Rebel Sjeklocha
|Humboldt
|Falls City High School
|Tavia Bruxellas
|Lexington
|Lexington High School
|Camille Anderson
|Lincoln
|Parkview Christian School
|Tucker Pinyan
|Pius X High School
|Noelle Korta
|Pius X High School
|Philip Turner
|Lyons
|West Point Beemer High School
|Bryce Ulrich
|Marquette
|Central City High School
|Noa Snyder
|Merna
|Anselmo-Merna
|Cameron Downey
|Minden
|Minden High School
|Jianna Sorensen
|Nebraska City
|Lourdes Central Catholic
|John Funke
|Nebraska City High School
|Chloe Higgins
|Nebraska City High School
|Tyler Lechner
|North Platte
|North Platte St. Patrick Jr-Sr High School
|Elizabeth Calhoun
|Omaha
|Brownell – Talbot
|Jenna Mu
|Elkhorn High School
|Zachary Cheek
|Millard West High School
|Ashley Glantz
|Millard West High School
|Amara Rodis
|Skutt Catholic High School
|Hope Stratman
|Takeda Homeschool
|Greer Behnke
|VJ + Angela Skutt Catholic HS
|Thomas Hemanek
|O’Neill
|O’Neill Public High School
|Nathaniel Jennings
|Papillion
|Papillion – La Vista High School
|Madeline Wilson
|Papillion – La Vista South
|Nicholas Svoboda
|Paxton
|Paxton High School
|Taylor Mullen-Beck
|Seward
|Aquinas Catholic David City
|Ryan Nemec
|Seward High School
|Jack Russell
|Sidney
|Sidney High School
|Christina Gay
|St. Paul
|St. Paul Public Schools
|Hunter Kocian
|Sutherland
|Sutherland High School
|Kenessa Copeland
|Sutherland High School
|Dominic Naughtin
|Valentine
|Valentine High School
|Marisa Hutchinson
|Wood River
|Wood River High School
|Allison Moss
|Wood River High School
|Samantha Moss