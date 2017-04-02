2017 Nebraska Chautauqua Coming to Seward and Nebraska City

SEWARD, Neb. – World War I: Legacies of a Forgotten War is the theme for the The 2017 Nebraska Chautauqua that will make it’s way to Seward and Nebraska City this year. The Chautauqua will take place in Seward June 15-18 and Nebraska City June 21-24. Residents will have the opportunity to come together to develop a fuller understanding of the lasting influences of the Great War.

Chautauqua scholars will portray historical figures who experienced many of the tremendous impacts the Great War, both at home and abroad. Each evening, President Woodrow Wilson will moderate one of four presentations of the following historical figures: author Edith Wharton, activist W.E.B. Du Bois, politician William Jennings Bryan, and social reformer Jane Addams.

Daily workshops will give participants a chance to discuss the legacy of the Great War. Additional programs include a Youth Chautauqua Day Camp and local history programs. The Youth Chautauqua Camp holds up to twenty youth participants, ages 4th through 8th grade, who will become Chautauquans through a model that requires them to research, create, and present as accurately as possible historical figures from their community.

Participants will take part of a five-day camp that begins on Monday and runs through Friday during Chautauqua week. Camp begins each day at 1-5 PM, except Friday. On Friday at 6 PM participants will bring their character to full bloom by presenting on stage and in costume at the evening program venue prior to our professional Chautauquans taking the stage. Just like the professional Chautauquans, the Camp participants will also answer questions both in character and as scholars. Drs. Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer of Ride Into History will lead the workshop.

