2018 Kearney Police/Buffalo County Sheriff Citizen Police Academy

Kearney, Ne. — The Kearney Police Department is now accepting applications for the 19th Citizen Police Academy. The 8 sessions will be held on Monday’s from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center. The sessions will be held March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, and 23. Topics covered will include Current trends in law enforcement, Criminal Investigation, Accident Investigation, Patrol Operations, Use of Force, and Special Operations.

Citizens interested must have no felony convictions, no convictions for crimes of violence or domestic violence, and no DUI or drug convictions in the past four years. Participants must be at least 18 years of age. A background check will be conducted on all applicants and applicants will be notified if accepted into the Academy.

This is an interactive class that combines classroom and lecture along with hands on training. Students will have the opportunity to investigate mock crime scenes, interview witnesses and suspects, make mock traffic stops, and make use of force decisions in dynamic scenarios. Participation in the mock scenarios is recommended, but optional. Special consideration will be taken for those who would like to participate, but may be limited by physical disabilities. The class is free to accepted participants.

Applications are available at the front desk of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Avenue A, or on the City of Kearney webpage. Applications must be returned to the Kearney Police Department by Monday, February 12, 2018. For further information, please contact Sergeant Jason Koetters at 308-233-5259 or email jkoetters@kearneygov.org.