21 Abused/Neglected Dogs Taken From Merrick County Property

On March 18, 2017, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 156 Beck Road in Merrick County. A preliminary investigation concluded that twenty one (21) dogs were taken from the property and placed with the Central Nebraska Humane Society. The animals were severely abused/neglected and were in desperate need of veterinarian care.



The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office has responded to numerous complaints in reference to the conditions of the property, concern for resident living conditions and animal complaints. The Sheriff’s Office has affected several arrests and issued numerous citations to the individuals residing on the property. The residence falls within the two mile extraterritorial jurisdiction for the City of Grand Island and, as such, is subject to the zoning regulations set forth by the City of Grand Island and not those of Merrick County. Unfortunately Merrick County cannot enforce city ordinances/zoning regulations for the City of Grand Island.



“Anytime an opportunity arises to remove an animal from an abusive neglectful environment allows for the animals to enjoy an expected better quality of life but also allows law enforcement to enforce laws to all inhumane animal providers and hold them accountable.”



“This property is not only a disgust to Merrick County, but it has been made very clear by the property owners that they are not willing, or capable of fostering animals or providing appropriate living conditions, or respect for their surrounding neighbors”. “We will continue to enforce laws and hold persons accountable for their actions as we continue working to improve our environment by partnering with our communities”.