21 Compete to be 2018 Nebraska Retail Champions

Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto

Nominees exemplify the importance of local retailers to Nebraska

communities.

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Retail Federation has received 21 nominations for 2018 Nebraska Retail Champion. Three of the 21 will be named 2018 Nebraska Retail Champions – one from each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

All three will receive an expense paid trip to the 2018 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C, September 5-6, 2018 sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

The purpose of the competition is to emphasize the contributions local retailers make to the community (unlike out of state, online sellers).

Jim Otto, president of the Federation, expressed his excitement with the number and quality of the nominees. He commented that “All of the nominees are in fact local champions who generously support their local communities and are succeeding in spite

of keen competition. They embody the fighting spirit of American small business and narrowing it down to three is going to be tough.”

Nominees and Location:

C & L Hardware — Ashland

The Thrift Connection — North Platte

The Bike Rack — Omaha

Lincoln Running Company — Lincoln

J Boutique — Hickman

Blue Pomegranate Gallery — Omaha

Four Star Card & Gift Gallery — Lincoln

Chocolaterie Stam — Papillion

VK Electronics — McCook

Sugar Bee — Hickman

Nebraska Crossing Outlets — Gretna

Big Red Tire Pros — Lincoln

Clabaugh Pharmacy — Beatrice

RockOn Olde Towne — Bellevue

McIntosh Jewelry Store — O’Neill

Habitat — Lincoln

Posh Princess & Prince — Omaha

Master’s Hand — Tekamah

Knowlen & Yates — McCook

Renegade Stores — Norfolk

Tall Tree Tastings — Beatrice

For more information:

Contact: Rich Otto or Jim Otto

Nebraska Retail Federation

1610 S. 70th Street, Ste. 101

Lincoln, NE 68506

Office: (402) 474-5255

www.nebraskaretail.com