21 Compete to be 2018 Nebraska Retail Champions

Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto
Nominees exemplify the importance of local retailers to Nebraska
communities.
Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Retail Federation has received 21 nominations for 2018 Nebraska Retail Champion. Three of the 21 will be named 2018 Nebraska Retail Champions – one from each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.
All three will receive an expense paid trip to the 2018 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C, September 5-6, 2018 sponsored by the National Retail Federation.
The purpose of the competition is to emphasize the contributions local retailers make to the community (unlike out of state, online sellers).
Jim Otto, president of the Federation, expressed his excitement with the number and quality of the nominees. He commented that “All of the nominees are in fact local champions who generously support their local communities and are succeeding in spite
of keen competition. They embody the fighting spirit of American small business and narrowing it down to three is going to be tough.”
Nominees and Location:
C & L Hardware — Ashland
The Thrift Connection — North Platte
The Bike Rack — Omaha
Lincoln Running Company — Lincoln
J Boutique — Hickman
Blue Pomegranate Gallery — Omaha
Four Star Card & Gift Gallery — Lincoln
Chocolaterie Stam — Papillion
VK Electronics — McCook
Sugar Bee — Hickman
Nebraska Crossing Outlets — Gretna
Big Red Tire Pros — Lincoln
Clabaugh Pharmacy — Beatrice
RockOn Olde Towne — Bellevue
McIntosh Jewelry Store — O’Neill
Habitat — Lincoln
Posh Princess & Prince — Omaha
Master’s Hand — Tekamah
Knowlen & Yates — McCook
Renegade Stores — Norfolk
Tall Tree Tastings — Beatrice
For more information:
Contact: Rich Otto or Jim Otto
Nebraska Retail Federation
1610 S. 70th Street, Ste. 101
Lincoln, NE 68506
Office: (402) 474-5255