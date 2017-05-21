Douglas County Board considering giving $5M to UNMC center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska Medical Center is asking Douglas County for $5 million for its Davis Global Center under construction in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the County Board is considering giving $500,000 a year for 10 years, beginning in 2022. The money would come from inheritance taxes.

The payments would start after the county is done making $500,000 annual payments on its $5 million contribution to UNMC’s Buffett Cancer Center.

The board could vote in early June on an agreement with UNMC that is expected to spell out details.

The new center will offer health care training, education and research with cutting-edge simulation technology, among other things. It’s being built at 42nd and Emile Streets on the UNMC campus.