UP Foundation Awards $20,000 Grant to YMCA.

LEXINGTON – The Union Pacific Railroad Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to the Orthman Community YMCA to ensure continued success and participation in quality YMCA youth programs.

“We are grateful to the Union Pacific Foundation for their generous support that will provide us the opportunity to start some new programs and maintain the quality of our current programs,” said Riley Gruntorad, Branch Executive Director at the Orthman Y.

“Whether it’s summer camp, soccer or basketball, we believe that all children deserve a chance to discover who they are and what they can achieve,” Gruntorad said. “And, the benefits of being involved in Y programs are far greater than just physical. Kids learn confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to learning the importance of a healthy lifestyle.”

More than 1,000 kids participate annually in YMCA programs, and many children require program or membership assistance.

With the help of the UP grant and other community support, the Y can continue to offer valuable programs to all children in area communities, thus making the communities stronger.

This summer, the Orthman Community YMCA will keep kids active and engaged with programs such as Nerf Wars, summer camp, Silver Dragon martial arts, youth weight training, a new track and field program, pinewood-derby race car day, youth art and much more.

For more information about these and other programs, please visit the website at www.orthmanymca.org.