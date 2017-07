Today is a special day in the history of the United States of America. 241 years ago, 56 brave Americans signed the Declaration of Independence. They were willing to risk everything for freedom. They mutually pledged their “lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor!” Because of their commitment we saw the birth of freedom. Even in a world filled with challenges it is our responsibility to see that freedom continues.

I ask each one of us to take a moment today and thank those that protect our “lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” I hope you and your family enjoy a safe and joyous Fourth of July.