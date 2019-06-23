25-Year Cancer Survivors Invited to Lead Relay For Life

All 25-year cancer survivors have a special invitation to participate in the 25th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County on Friday, July 19, at Ehmen Park in Gothenburg. As in the past, all cancer survivors and caregivers are invited, but with the anniversary theme this year, cancer survivors of 25 years or more will be asked to step to the front of the Walk of Hope.

The theme is “25 Years of Finding Silver Linings” and the evening promises inspirational speakers, fun entertainment, a park picnic and silent auction.

Survivor registration begins at 5 p.m. with opening remarks to follow at 6 p.m. The Walk of Hope with all survivors and caregivers participating begins at 6:15 p.m.

“We have some fun entertainment planned and of course the walk around the campsites and looking at all of the luminaria bags is always a must do!” said Chris Barnes of Cozad, Event Leadership Team Survivor Chairperson. “Team members will be walking around the track until midnight, when we all make the first lap for 2020. We would love to have you stick around, enjoy the evening and take that celebratory lap with us!”

Survivors planning to attend may go to the website for Dawson County Relay For Life and pre-register. ( www.relayforlife.org/dawsoncone ) “It’s very easy to do and one of the questions asked will be your shirt size!” Barnes said. “It makes our jobs so much easier to have an accurate count of how many and what size shirts we need. It is so disappointing to not have the correct sizes available, and this helps so much!”

Barnes said survivors also can call her at 308-746-1342 and she will take information over the phone. Please register by July 10.

Luminaria bags are available for sale now at $10 each. Barnes will be glad to decorate them at no extra charge. At dusk candles will be lit in the bags and a short ceremony will CELEBRATE our survivors, REMEMBER the ones lost, and FIGHT BACK against our enemy cancer. “This is a very moving time and if you have ever seen it, you won’t forget it!” Barnes added.