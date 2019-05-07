25 Years of Finding Silver Linings – Cancer Fighters needed for 2019 Relay For Life

Next Meeting Is May 21

Calling all cancer fighters in the area to celebrate the silver anniversary of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County. Teams, individual participants and cancer survivors may go to www.relayforlife.org/dawsoncone to register. The countywide event will be Friday, July 19, at Ehmen Park in Gothenburg. Evening celebrations begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up at midnight.

The time is right to register teams on the webpage so a summer of fundraising can be planned. The registration deadline is June 30 when event tshirts are ordered. Teams or individuals may receive a shirt by raising $100 per person so it is important to register teams and team members soon. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to help fund research, education, advocacy and patient services.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s national fundraising activity. Teams of eight to 15 members gather to participate in the largest fundraising walk in the nation. Relay For Life unites friends, families, businesses, hospitals, schools and churches… people from all walks of life. Teams host fundraisers prior to the Relay, all with the goal of supporting a cure for cancer.

The event raises awareness about the progress against cancer while also raising funds to fight the disease. Individuals who are willing to give their time and energy to this community event, as a volunteer or as a participant, have made a commitment to fight back against cancer.

A silver anniversary theme of “25 Years of Finding Silver Linings” promises an evening of celebration, remembering and fighting back against a disease that can cast dark clouds on life. Yet, the American Cancer Society is dedicated to lighting the way and bringing help to those who are affected. Relay For Life is just one way to raise money for a cure while honoring survivor victories and remembering those lost to cancer.

The event starts with a cancer survivor and caregiver lap. All cancer survivors of 25 years are welcome to join the honorary chairpersons and start the lap. Please contact Survivor and Caregiver Chairperson Chris Barnes of Cozad at 308-746-1342 for more information or assistance to register for the survivor lap. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the Survivor-Caregiver meal.

Deejay Steve Cloutre of North Platte returns for the third year and brings a ton of personality with his fun and energetic entertainment. The event also will feature a silent auction, survivor and caregiver testimonials and performances by local youth, exercise and games throughout the evening.

The emotional luminaria ceremony follows at dusk when hundreds of candles light up the night in luminaria bags that have been decorated with love and bear the name of loved ones and friends who have had cancer and survived or who have lost their lives to the disease. Many participants have shared this ceremony always is the most memorable for them through the years.

The next Relay For Life of Dawson County meeting for committee members, team captains and all interested individuals will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St, in Gothenburg. Plan to attend to be prepared for the July 19 event.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, contact Sara McCarty at the ACS office in Kearney at 308-237-1631. To learn more about the American Cancer Society’s research, prevention, advocacy, patient services, and early detection programs, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.