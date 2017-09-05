Over 60 pounds of marijuana netted in Seward County traffic stop

SEWARD – Two Florida men are in jail after Seward County authorities found various amounts of marijuana in their vehicle. On Friday, September 1 at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from Nebraska State Patrol conducted a stop on two separate vehicles that were traveling together. Multiple indicators lead to the deployment of the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit. During the search deputies located 50 lbs of hydro marijuana, 15 lbs of THC edibles and 22.7 oz of hashish oil. Vincent Sorice, 32 of Palm Coast, FL and Marino Lodespoto, 24 also of Palm Coast, FL were both arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.