(Audio) 27 businesses among nominees for state retail award

Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto reveals the names of 27 businesses nominated for retail award

*Business nominated for retail award listed below

Three business will be named 2017 Nebraska Retail Champions from a list of 27 nominees. Retail Federation President Jim Otto says the awards are a way to recognize the contributions local retailers make to the community…

“The purpose of the awards is to emphasize and keep beating the drum to the people out there of just how important the retailer, your local retailer, is to the core economy of Nebraska’s communities.” Otto says, “This year we’re actually giving three awards, one from each congressional district and we have 27 nominees…it’s going to be hard to narrow them down because they all have done so much for their community.”

All three will receive an expense paid trip to the 2017 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington, D.C., July 17-19, sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

Otto says the three finalists will be named by June 10.

Otto says letters were sent out to mayors, city council members, state senators and chambers of commerce seeking nominations. He was asked what the criteria are?

The competition encouraged the public to nominate local retailers who are succeeding in spite of competition from out of state, online sellers.

Some suggested retail areas are: Appliances, arts and crafts, antiques, agricultural retail, books, clothing, collectables, electronics, fireplaces, floral, flooring, furniture, gifts, hardware, home décor, home improvement, hot tubs, jewelry, lawn and garden, office supply, pet care, pharmacy, and others.

Nominating gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores is not encouraged as they are not as directly impacted by online competition.