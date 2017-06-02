(Audio) 27 businesses among nominees for state retail award

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239894 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | June 2, 2017
Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto reveals  the names of 27 businesses nominated for retail award 

*Business nominated for retail award listed below

Three business will be named  2017 Nebraska Retail Champions from a list of 27 nominees.  Retail Federation President Jim Otto says the awards are a way to recognize the contributions local retailers make to the community…

“The purpose of the awards is to emphasize and keep beating the drum to the people out there of just how important the retailer, your local retailer,  is to the core economy of Nebraska’s communities.” Otto says,  “This year we’re actually giving three awards, one from each congressional district and we have 27 nominees…it’s going to be hard to narrow them down because they all have done so much for their community.”

All three will receive an expense paid trip to the 2017 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington, D.C., July 17-19, sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

Otto says the three finalists will be named by June 10.

L-R Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto, KRVN News Reporter Bob Brogan

Otto says  letters were sent out to mayors, city council members, state senators and chambers of commerce seeking nominations. He was asked what the criteria are?

The competition encouraged the public to nominate local retailers who are succeeding in spite of competition from out of state, online sellers.

Some suggested retail areas are:  Appliances, arts and crafts, antiques, agricultural retail, books, clothing, collectables, electronics, fireplaces, floral, flooring, furniture, gifts, hardware, home décor, home improvement, hot tubs, jewelry, lawn and garden, office supply, pet care, pharmacy,  and others.

Nominating gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores is not encouraged as they are not as directly impacted by online competition.

Nominees and Location:

Krotters Home & Auto Centers        Ainsworth & O’Neill

Brown’s Shoe Fit                                     Beatrice

Deines Pharmacy                                  Beatrice

The Kloset/My Kloset                          Broken Bow

White River Feed                                   Chadron

Bruce-Hill Furniture                             Chadron

Circle C Market                                      Cody

Gene Steffy Ford                                    Columbus

Sampters                                                   Fremont

GROW Nebraska                                   Grand Island ​ & Kearney​

C R Toys                                                      Kearney

Kearney Floral Company                     Kearney

Golf USA                                                     Kearney

Schaefer’s                                                   Lincoln

Hobby Town                                               Lincoln

Wetzel & Truex Jewelers                       Norfolk

A to Z Books                                               North Platte

The Flower Market                                   North Platte

Reclaimed & Refined Boutique           North Platte

U SAVE Pharmacy                                    North Platte

Rockbrook Camera                                  Omaha

Keepsakes Jewelry & Watch Repair  Omaha

Lanoha Nurseries                                       Omaha

The Bike Rack                                             Omaha

The Green Spot                                          Omaha

Wendy’s                                                         South Sioux City

Masters Hand                                              Tekamah​

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
