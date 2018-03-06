2nd of 3 people charged in Hastings death pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Another of the three people suspected in the slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say 19-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, entered his pleas Monday in Adams County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and to use of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.

Mullen and 21-year-old Daniel Harden, of Hastings, are accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Jose “Joey” Hansen on Sept. 11 during a robbery attempt. Hansen’s body was found by a couple out for a walk.

Mullen’s girlfriend at the time, 21-year-old Katherine Creigh, of Hastings, faces an accessory charge. She’s accused of helping Mullen and Harden avoid arrest after the shooting. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 16.