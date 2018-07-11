2nd Story Development grant funding available in Kearney

The City of Kearney and Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) is pleased to announce the $100,000 in funding for the establishment of a 2nd Story Redevelopment Grant Program. This program has been developed to assist building owners and developers for the creation of new upper story living units. There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50% cash match is required.
The 2nd Story Redevelopment Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for Downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including but not limited to HVAC, Fire Sprinklers, Electrical upgrades and other renovation costs.
For questions regarding the guidelines or application process please contact Assistant City Manager, Eric Hellriegel at 308-233-3222. Applications are available online at the City of Kearney website cityofkearney.org and can be found under “Community Redevelopment Authority” under “Government” at the top of the page or can be picked up at City Hall. Applications must be returned by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 to Eric Hellriegel; Re: 2nd Story Redevelopment Grant, 18 E 22nd Street, P.O. Box 1180, Kearney, NE 68848.