2nd trial begins for former stadium public address announcer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The second trial of a former public address announcer at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln has begun with his lawyer saying no crimes were committed.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Patrick Combs’ attorney, Bob Creager, said during his opening statement Tuesday in Lincoln that, “There is simply no crime here whatsoever.”

Prosecutors say Combs took thousands of dollars from an elderly widow suffering from Alzheimer’s before her 2015 death. Combs has countered that the woman and her husband thought of him as a son and encouraged him to spend estate money earmarked for him in their will _ money that would otherwise be taxed.

The 52-year-old Combs’ first trial on theft and other charges ended in a mistrial.