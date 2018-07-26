3.5 quake rumbles in the Arnold area

Arnold, Neb. — The Arnold area experienced a 3.5 magnitude earthquake Thursday, the latest in a series of small temblors in Custer County and north-central Nebraska. The quake, centered 2-3 miles southeast of Arnold, occurred at 12:09 a.m. at a depth of 2 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rumbled in rural areas near the Nebraska and South Dakota border about 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, on July 21. The small quake was centered about 10 miles north of Valentine and had a depth of about 6 miles.

A series of small quakes have occurred in the Custer County area recently including a 2.7 magnitude quake on July 5 about 20 miles north-northeast of Gothenburg. A 4.2 earthquake occurred on June 29 about 35 miles from North Platte.