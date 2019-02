Firth, Neb. — Authorities say three workers were injured while working on the roof of a new house in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at a development just south of Firth, a community in Lancaster County.

Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Behrens says the three fell when a support brace failed and a portion of the roof collapsed.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.