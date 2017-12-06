3 juveniles apprehended after Kearney chase

Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit which began after a suspicious activity/vehicle call from the public.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., Officer’s encountered the vehicle in the area of 28th and 6th in an alley. When they tried to make contact the vehicle fled. Officers pursued the vehicle to North Railroad Street where the vehicle’s operator lost control and struck a stop sign and street marker just west of the 30th Avenue overpass. The occupants fled on foot but were apprehended a short time later in the area.

The subjects were three juveniles; 1 male age 16 who had been the driver and 2 females ages 14 and 17 who had been passengers. The subjects identified themselves as runaways from Lincoln Nebraska. The vehicle sustained damage from the collision with the signs.

All three were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be checked for injuries. The subjects will be turned over to Health and Human Services for further disposition.Officers were assisted by two Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol as well as employees of a business in the area.