3 more Nebraska counties get state OK for all-mail elections

Lincoln, Neb. — Three more Nebraska counties have been given state permission to hold all-mail elections next month.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale approved all-mail elections for Dawes, Merrick and Morrill counties after the successful test of all-mail voting in Garden County. Its turnout topped 58 percent in the May 15 primary.

Each of the three additional counties used all-mail elections for some of their precincts and recorded higher turnout than the statewide average of 24 percent in the primary. Their election commissioners say they expect using the mail for all voting will drive participation higher.

Wayne Bena is deputy secretary of state for elections, and he says state officials considered polling site accessibility, the counties’ ability to hire poll workers from different political parties, and community feedback in their decision to let three more counties conduct all-mail elections.