3 Omaha lakes stocked with full-sized trout | KRVN Radio

3 Omaha lakes stocked with full-sized trout

BY Associated Press | October 21, 2018
Omaha, Neb. — State game and wildlife officials have stocked three Omaha waters with catchable-sized rainbow trout.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says Hitchcock Park Pond, Towl Park Pond and Standing Bear Lake were all stocked on Tuesday. Hitchcock received 450 trout, Towl received 300 and Standing Bear got 3,750.

The ponds had been scheduled to be stocked Monday, but a Sunday snowstorm left areas around the water too wet for the stocking truck.

The commission says trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

