3,000 Nebraskans Logging Miles and Earning Badges

LINCOLN, Neb. (March 17, 2017) — More than 3,000 Nebraskans are currently logging miles—53,000 total miles so far—and earning badges in the NE150 Challenge, a free web-based activity-tracking program themed around Nebraska’s sesquicentennial celebration. Registration remains open at NE150Challenge.com.

The year-long Challenge offers motivation–mostly in the form of virtual badges and encouragement from fellow participants–for achieving and tracking physical activity minutes, walking/running/biking miles, race participation and trail usage.

Challenge participants are encouraged to share achievements and tips on social media with #NEMiles to connect with others looking for inspiration. #NEMiles posts are featured on the home page of the NE150 Challenge website.

The NE150 Challenge also offers a corporate membership program with 26 companies currently competing for awards in several divisions based on employee numbers. Awards include quarterly and monthly recognition for corporate members, which upon enrollment, receive a promotional kit with shirts, medals, posters and a window cling. Registration for corporate members is also still open.

Top mileage-achieving member companies thus far include: Southeast Community College—5,878, Lincoln Electric System—4,355, Assurity—3,821, UNK Employees—3,358, CIP—3,129 and Nebraska NRDs—2,663.

The Challenge has attracted participants from 179 different Nebraska communities thus far. Among the participants is Governor Pete Ricketts, who has biked and logged 475 miles thus far. The Nebraska first family’s mileage is also displayed on the home page.

NE150 Challenge sponsors and partners include: LiveWellNebraska.com, Novartis, UNMC, the Nebraska Medical Association, the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine and BlueCross and BlueShield of Nebraska.

To join the challenge, or get information on corporate memberships and sponsorships, visit NE150Challenge.com.