30th annual Tour de Nebraska Bicycle Tour will visit N.C. Nebraska, June 21-25

A total of 480 cyclists on the 30th Annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure will roll out of St. Paul on Wednesday, June 21 and travel five days to Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord in north central Nebraska, according to Susan Larson Rodenburg, Co-Founder and Event Director.

With a record number of cyclists on this year’s Tour de Nebraska annual bicycle adventure, it’s even more critical for motorists and cyclists to use extra caution on the road.

“Our number one goal is to keep everyone safe. We provide information about proper safety rules and laws to all of our cyclists. They must wear helmets and we strongly suggest lights and mirrors to improve visibility and awareness,” Rodenburg said.

Rodenburg wants to spread the word about how motorists can help in this effort. “We can all get along. We just need to be courteous whether we’re in a vehicle or we’re a cyclist,” she said.

Tips for Motorists

Nebraska law requires that the driver of a vehicle overtaking a bicycle proceeding in the same direction shall exercise due care, which shall include, but not be limited to, leaving a safe distance of no less than three feet clearance, when passing a bicycle and shall maintain such clearance until safely past the overtaken bicycle.

Most motorists want to do the right thing around cyclists, but may be uncertain about what to do, Rodenburg said, and offered the following tips for motorists:

· Passing: Do not pass a cyclist until you can see that you can safely do so. Nebraska’s 3-foot law requires you to leave at least 3 feet between your vehicle and the bicycle. Make sure you account for your mirrors in the required 3-foot passing width, as serious accidents result from mirrors clipping cyclists. “Give us more than 3-feet if you can because the extra space allows cyclists the additional space in case they have to avoid a pothole, glass or other obstacles. Passing too closely can also create drag from your car that can pull a cyclist off balance and lose control,” Rodenburg said.

· Take it easy: Besides giving cyclists that extra breathing room, it’s best for drivers to pass them slowly and smoothly. The motorist’s tendency is to speed up and get by the cyclists as quickly as possible but, “It’s pretty unnerving when you are on a bike and a car accelerates,” Rodenburg said.

· Honking: Avoid honking your horn, Rodenburg advises, because it might startle cyclists. Most cyclists wear mirrors and are aware of approaching vehicles. If you absolutely have to, just make it a “friendly tap of the horn” to let the cyclist know you are there.

Rodenburg coordinates closely with the Nebraska State Patrol, County Sheriffs, the Nebraska Agency for Emergency Management and local law enforcement, which provide an extra layer of safety and support. This cooperation as led to a near stellar safety record for Tour de Nebraska, and she wants that to continue in 2017.

The noncompetitive circle tour will start and end in St. Paul, Nebraska on Wednesday morning, June 21, and proceed to overnights at Loup City (Wednesday, 6/21), Broken Bow (Thursday, 6/22) and Ord (Friday and Saturday, 6/23-24) and back to St. Paul on Sunday, June 25. Cyclists of all ages originate from 24 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin Wyoming and Canada.

30-Year History

The Rodenburgs created Tour de Nebraska in 1988 after many of their friends expressed interest in doing a statewide tour. Tour de Nebraska arranges meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage/gear transfers, emergency sag support on the highway, daily fruit and water. Riders camp at city parks or near high schools. There are also indoor camping options at high school gyms.

“Our cyclists like the size of Tour de Nebraska because it’s big enough to meet some new people, but small enough not to overwhelm the communities we visit,” Susan Rodenburg said. “We have families, school teachers, busy executives and others who all share a passion for cycling and adventure. They can ride all day at their own speed so they can take full advantage of sightseeing and food in the small communities along the way. By the time the tour ends, we’re all bonded in one way or another.”

The Official Bike Shop for Tour de Nebraska is Cycle Works of Lincoln, which provides mechanical support during the tour. 2017 Sponsors include Honda of Lincoln, Bryan Block of Butherus Maser & Love of Lincoln, Rich Rodenburg of Nebraska Home Sales, Scratchtown Brewery of Ord, Kinkaider Brewery of Broken Bow and Primal of Colorado.

Impact on Local Economies

Throughout the year, Rodenburg and her staff work closely with host communities and communities along the route to provide overnight camping, meals, entertainment and support. “We rely heavily on support from our local communities and it’s a big part of the experience for our cyclists, so we do everything we can do to pump money back into the local economies,” she said.

The favorite rest stop and overnight host towns chosen by the riders receive cash awards. This year, the Rodenburgs created the Tour de Nebraska Give Back Program, which offers a $500 grant to the overnight host communities. “It’s a small token of thanks for their efforts,” Rodenburg said.

Tour de Nebraska is 5 days instead of 7 like many other tours, making it perfect for first-time tourists or those with limited vacation schedules. There are many repeat riders. “It’s like a family reunion on wheels,” Rodenburg said.

For more information about Tour de Nebraska, please visit: www.TourdeNebraska.com