Columbus Police Officer Shot

A Columbus police officer was shot Thursday night while serving an arrest warrant.

According to Captain Todd Thalken with the Columbus Police Department, two officers were serving a warrant near 15th Street and 34th Avenue when a man with a rifle confronted them. He said the man shot one of the officers twice. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Both the officer and the other man were taken to the hospital in Columbus. The officer was then flown to an Omaha hospital to be treated, Thalken said.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said the officer was in stable condition as he was being life-flighted to Omaha, according to media reports.