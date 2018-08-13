class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328600 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Authorities say escaped Work Ethic Camp inmate caught | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | August 13, 2018
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Correctional Services -- Aaron Schlieker.

McCook, Neb. —  Authorities say officers have caught an inmate who escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Aaron Schlieker was taken back into custody just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department said Schlieker fled the camp a little after 7 p.m. Sunday.

He was sentenced to three to five years in custody on a burglary conviction in Dodge County. His tentative release date is April 19, 2020.

The Work Ethic Camp is a minimum-security facility. Inmates are able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.

 

 

