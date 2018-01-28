343 LBs of Hydro Marijuana and 1⁄2 LB of Shatter seized on I-80

On January 26, Seward County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of one male driver and the seizure of 343 pounds of hydro marijuana and 1/2 lb of shatter.

The stop occurred at approximately 11am on Friday, when the deputy observed a SUV that was speeding and following too close. During the traffic stop the deputy was able to smell an extremely strong marijuana odor. The K-9 was then deployed and indicated on the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, deputies discovered 343 pounds of hydro marijuana inside vacuum sealed bags and 1⁄2 pound of shatter. The street value is estimated at approximately $1,543,500. The driver Johnny McKay, 32, of Port Saint Lucy, FL was arrested and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over one pound and no drug tax stamp.